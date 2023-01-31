Broughton St. construction finished ahead of schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the City of Savannah’s self-imposed deadline to wrap up work on Broughton Street.

This final phase of the road project to replace the temporary pavers with the permanent ones.

In fact, they finished the paver project ahead of schedule and there will be no more road closures. However, you will still see crews out here with some final touches to get done.

Depending on the weather, the City estimates the final construction should take another week or two.

During that time you will see crews working along minor items on the sidewalk as well as finishing some of the brick sidewalk along the corner of Broughton and Barnard.

The City says you could see some single lane closures during that work but you will still be able to drive up and down the street.

The City is considering hosting a celebration for the completion of this huge project, but no date has been set.

