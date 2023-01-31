Chatham Area Transit community survey starts Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you use Chatham Area Transit services and have complaints or suggestions, the transportation agency wants to hear from you.

You can do it on you phone or while you hop on your bus today! The survey is about 25 questions with basic information about what routes you typically take, why you use public transit, and how you usually purchase your ticket.

They will be collecting responses all throughout the week and want to hear from as many people as possible. CAT will gather up all the information collected from the surveys and put it as a part of their master plan – which will be complete by this summer.

That information will play a big role in what the future of CAT looks like in our region.

“The goal of the master transit plan is to basically bring CAT up to speed, how we did public transportation before is not working now and that is the goal of the master transit plan to see where we can upgrade in some areas,” said A’riel Johnson with Chatham Area Transit.

Including what routes they can offer. Back in November CAT suspended three routes because of the driver shortage.

They were able to hire nine new drivers and bring back one of the routes and hope to hire around 36 more bus drivers to offer all services again.

But they want to be efficient so they need to hear from you. You can take the survey online right now or starting in a few hours you will see them at the transit center as well as on some of the bus routes Tuesday and throughout the week.

