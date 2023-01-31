City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court.

Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.

An estimated 5,000 gallons spilled before being corrected.

State Environmental Protection Division guidelines classify this as a minor spill, which is a spill under 10,000 gallons.

