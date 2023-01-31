Foggy morning, mild afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday starts out dry with patchy fog likely, plan giving yourself a few extra minutes to get to work! Temperatures once again start out in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 70s. There is just a slight chance of a shower.

Our trend of warm mornings continues Wednesday with mid to upper 50s at daybreak. Isolated showers will once again be possible with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but most of us will remain dry

A cold front moves in at the end of the week, bringing rain with it. Right now, that is timed out to arrive on Friday, which looks to have a safe bet for rain. Highs go from about 70 on Thursday to the upper 50s on Friday.

This weekend will be much colder as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Lows return to the mid 30s Saturday morning with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a slight chance of rain. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs in the lower 60s.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

