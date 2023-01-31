Sky Cams
Former residents, community members speak against development of Yamacraw Village

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, an open house was held on the development of Yamacraw Village.

The Housing Authority has been looking into tearing down the current facility and rebuilding. However, former residents and concerned community members think that would make rent unaffordable for those currently living there.

The deputy director of the housing authority says if Yamacraw Village is demolished, current residents would get first pick of new apartments when they are available.

Former residents, community members speak against development of Yamacraw Village
