Funeral plans announced for former Richmond Hill mayor Richard Davis

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - You don’t have to look far to see Richard Davis’s impact in Richmond Hill.

There’s a street named after him, and he’s credited with helping to make J.F. Gregory Park a reality.

Richmond Hill’s current mayor calls Davis the city’s greatest mayor it’s ever had.

Flags at city hall are at half-staff as Richmond Hill prepares to say its final goodbyes to former mayor Richard Davis.

The lifelong Bryan County resident was first elected to city council in 1979.

A decade later he was elected mayor and served in that role for more than 2 decades.

The city’s current mayor says Davis had a long-term impact.

“His vision was just exemplary on the city. He really set the tone for the whole city and proper leadership for the city,” Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter said.

Mayor Davis is described as the “driving force” behind the Great Ogeechee Seafood Fest and the creation of J.F. Gregory Park.

“Some people actually fought him on it. They said, ‘this is impossible, we can’t afford it.’ And we know enjoy it every year.”

A visitation for Davis will take place on Wednesday Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home.

His funeral will be held at the Richmond Hill United Methodist Church Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.

The funeral procession will go down the street named after the former mayor before a burial at the First Baptist Church cemetery.

“Every time you drive down Richard Davis Drive or go to J.F. Gregory Park, you think, ‘Ok, he caused this. He made this happen.’ He was the greatest mayor we’ve had.”

The visitation and funeral are open to the public.

City officials have not released a cause of death but they say Davis died peacefully at home.

Richard Davis was 87 years old.

