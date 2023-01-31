Sky Cams
Georgia Bureau of Investigation helps identify missing woman after 37 years

Mary Anga "Angie" Cowan
Mary Anga "Angie" Cowan
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) helped close a 37-year-long cold case, identifying a woman who went missing in 1985.

Mary Anga “Angie” Cowan of Seminole County, Florida, was found unconscious on Highway 91 north of Newton May 14, 1985. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. The GBI determined she was killed by subdural hematoma secondary to blunt force trauma to the head.

Cowan’s remains were exhumed in 2012, but leads didn’t develop until March 2022. In March 2022, the GBI Sylvester Regional Investigative Office sent a portion of her remains to have genealogical DNA analysis done. That generated a DNA profile in October. DNA obtained from one of Cowan’s children indicated a parent-child relationship with the then-unidentified remains, confirming the remains were those of Cowan.

The FBI Atlanta and Baltimore offices and Baker County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI in the case.

