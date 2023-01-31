Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We do it all the time- cross the street. It’s a simple thing but, if you’re distracted, in can quickly turn unsafe.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, so far in 2023, there have been two people hit by cars in the city.

In light of that, they’re encouraging both drivers and pedestrians to pay special attention to what they’re doing.

Officer Gregory Joseph from Hinesville’s traffic department said that because of a lack of pedestrian crosswalks in the city, his unit sees people jaywalking on a regular basis.

He says that it’s dangerous, particularly at night.

The traffic unit often sees people in dark clothing with no reflectors crossing the street in the dark making it hard for them to be seen by drivers.

At the same time, Joseph says they often see drivers speed through pedestrian crossings.

He says everyone needs to a better job paying attention to their surroundings.

“Watch out for these pedestrians if they are in the crosswalk. If they’re not in a crosswalk, be careful. Be observant just in case they do cross out in front of you, that you can stop to prevent from hitting them,” said Officer Joseph.

Officer Joseph says if you do find yourself in a situation where you hit somebody with your car, stay there and call 911 immediately.

