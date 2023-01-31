LifeStar AirMed in Hinesville hosts open house to show new upgrades

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Six months ago, WTOC told you that LifeStar AirMed would be setting up operations in Hinesville.

Now their base has completed an upgrade.

For the first five months that LifeStar Hinesville has been in operation, crew members were spending their down time in trailers in a field.

Tuesday, the base held an open house to show off the new living quarters that crew members can enjoy during those long shifts.

It looks like any other laundry room.

A washer, a dryer, and, medical supplies.

The office, complete with a computer..

“With ground EMS, they don’t carry blood and a blood refrigerator.”

The new LifeStar Hinesville base has everything crew members need to relax- and stay prepared for medical calls.

“Any type of thing that we can do to make sure they’re comfortable before they go on those active calls, it benefits everybody, including the patient,” Patrick Lamontagne said.

The new base also features bathrooms complete with showers, a full kitchen, and bedrooms for the pilots, paramedics, flight nurses, and mechanics to use on their shifts.

Those shifts can last anywhere from 12 to 24 hours.

“When they have downtime, you want them to be comfortable, because when they do get activated, you never know how long those transports are going to last.”

In the six months the base has been in operation, Lamontagne estimates they have transported 40 patients a month- showcasing the critical need for air medical service in the county.

“We’re just happy that we’re available to be able to support any needs that require a patient to be transported a little further out at a little quicker speed as well. So it’s been great to be in the community, and happy that we can assist these patients that end up needing in-the-air transfer.”

This LifeStar base typically brings patients to the nearest Level One trauma center, which is in Jacksonville or Savannah.

