One-on-one with new Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther talked to WTOC today for the first time since being sworn in.

Many Savannah Police officers, including Chief Lenny Gunther, joined with much of the nation waiting and eventually watching footage showing a Memphis man, Tyre Nichols, being beaten to death by police officers.

Chief Lenny Gunther who officially stepped into the role about a month ago says he denounces the actions of all the officers involved and he felt the same way as the community after watching how it all happened.

“I was shocked, outraged and saddened to see Tyre Nichols beat to his death. I felt betrayed,” said Chief Gunther.

For Chief Gunther, who says he’s working to improve morale and how the police department engages with the community.

And speaking of morale, Gunther also commented on the impact of the court system on SPD officers - specifically when violent offenders get reduced charges and in some cases probation.

“If you’re an officer and arrest someone and they get a reduced sentence or parole, I’m sure that has an affect on an officer who goes out there everyday and does a good job.”

The department is also still working through significant staffing shortages.

“24% vacancy rate. We recently lost some from last year and we have about 129 vacancies but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

That number is up by 55 since we reported on the shortage last year.

Staffing is critical to get to the community engagement component of his crime reduction strategy. Which he says is mostly data driven.

“When do we need to be there and who do we need to focus on? So we aren’t going to neighborhoods as an occupying army just focusing on everyone.”

Gunther says the support he needs from the community is for people to talk to them and listen.

“Walk with us going forward as I commit as the chief I will do the same just walk with us.”

Chief Gunther also mentioned he doesn’t think there’s a one size fits all with reducing crime but he’s committed to letting the community know what they’re doing and how they’re doing it.

He says people should have a front row seat in holding them accountable.

