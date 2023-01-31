Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Opening statements begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman.

Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.

He was arrested later that same day in Florida with Rushing’s car.

In opening statements, prosecutors and defense attorneys promised jurors slightly different narratives of what happened in the case.

Mayhew sat silent at the defense table as prosecutors portrayed him as a fugitive from Tennessee on the run who killed Bonnie Lanier Rushing at her own home in October 2020.

“Not bothering a soul in this world, when that man sitting at that table put a bullet in her head and left her for dead,” Prosecutor Casey Blount said.

Mayhew is accused of burglarizing a different home and stealing guns and a golf cart the day before he approached the Rushings. Officers in Florida captured him hours later in Florida, driving Rushing’s SUV.

Defense attorneys contend Mayhew’s innocence in the murder.

“Did he steal Bonnie Rushing’s car and travel to Florida? Yes, he did. But did he commit malice murder or felony murder? No,” defense attorney, Renata Newbill-Jallow said.

On the stand, Lt. Kirk McGlamery of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office testified the investigation started as a burglary as they tried to locate Rushing. Her husband eventually found her body on the front porch.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell’s Landing
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
Port Wentworth police
Police chief of Port Wentworth set to retire
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
File - police lights
1 person dead after being struck by vehicle on Ogeechee Road

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
LIVE: Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
Centrylink customers may experience issues calling 911
City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road
Chief Lenny Gunther
One-on-one with new Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther