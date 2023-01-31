Opening statements begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman.

Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.

He was arrested later that same day in Florida with Rushing’s car.

In opening statements, prosecutors and defense attorneys promised jurors slightly different narratives of what happened in the case.

Mayhew sat silent at the defense table as prosecutors portrayed him as a fugitive from Tennessee on the run who killed Bonnie Lanier Rushing at her own home in October 2020.

“Not bothering a soul in this world, when that man sitting at that table put a bullet in her head and left her for dead,” Prosecutor Casey Blount said.

Mayhew is accused of burglarizing a different home and stealing guns and a golf cart the day before he approached the Rushings. Officers in Florida captured him hours later in Florida, driving Rushing’s SUV.

Defense attorneys contend Mayhew’s innocence in the murder.

“Did he steal Bonnie Rushing’s car and travel to Florida? Yes, he did. But did he commit malice murder or felony murder? No,” defense attorney, Renata Newbill-Jallow said.

On the stand, Lt. Kirk McGlamery of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office testified the investigation started as a burglary as they tried to locate Rushing. Her husband eventually found her body on the front porch.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.