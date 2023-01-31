Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing.

According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting a few set backs. That means the demolition isn’t finalized.

While Mayor Van Johnson says HUD guidelines say Yamacraw Village has to be low income housing, some residents are worried that won’t be the case.

During an open house hosted by the City of Savannah Monday, people said they were afraid Yamacraw will be torn down and then priced too high for the residents that already live there. That fear for many stemmed from previous situations across the country were they say Black people were pushed out of their neighborhoods.

“My fear is that there will be no Black communities. We will not have the stories to tell of neighborhood gatherings.”

Once Yamacraw Villiage is rebuilt, it won’t only be ran by a public entity. The Housing Authority’s director says they will partner with a developer to build and manage the new housing. The director told me that developer will be chosen using a competitive process.

Mayor Johnson said the process will be similar to Sustainable Fellwood which was rebuilt more than ten years ago and remains low income housing.

“As long as I’m Mayor, I’m going to insist that the best and highest use of that property is what it’s being used for now and so we’re going through the needed processes and we’ll soon hopefully have it demolished, be able to fix the geography of that area,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

If the demolition is approved, the Housing Authority director says people who live in Yamacraw will either be relocated to another Savannah Housing Authority property, or will receive a housing voucher depending on residents qualifications.

When Yamacraw is rebuilt, those residents will have first pick at new apartments.

