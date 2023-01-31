SLED agent testifies he heard Murdaugh say ‘I’ during interview

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It was the defense’s turn to cross examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent Tuesday morning in the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

“None of the shotguns that you brought yesterday, according to the ballistic report, your lab analysis, fired the shots that killed Paul. Correct,” defense attorney, Jim Griffin said.

“I do not have the lab analysis in front of me,” Sr. Special Agent Jeff Croft said.

Murdaugh’s attorneys had the witness go back through the guns presented Monday and then continued to try and poke holes in the state’s arguments. A main point, replaying a short piece of the SLED interview with Alex Murdaugh.

“It’s just so bad, (I/they) did him so bad,” Murdaugh is heard saying in a recording.

Croft was asked what he heard Murdaugh say in that moment, confirming he heard Murdaugh say “I did him so bad”, referring to his son Paul. The defense replayed the video at 1/3 the speed and asked again if the witness heard “I did him so bad”, or “they did him so bad.”

Croft replied he still heard “I.”

From there, the state asked Croft more questions. They first had Agent Croft talk about why so many guns were collected from the house and shown in court.

“We were trying to gather as much evidence that could be tested as potential weapons for the scene to be able to include or exclude Mr. Alex or these weapons from being the person responsible for the murders,” Croft said.

At the end of their turn, prosecutor Creighton Waters circled back to that second interview of Alex Murdaugh.

“Was Alex Murdaugh in custody during that interview,” Waters asked.

“He was not sir,” Croft replied.

“Was that interview voluntary,” Waters asked.

“It was sir,” Croft said.

“Was that interview aggressive,” Waters asked.

“It was not sir,” Croft said.

“Was his lawyer present,” Waters asked.

“His attorney was present sir,” Croft replied.

“And he’s a lawyer too? Or was a lawyer,” Waters asked.

“Yes sir,” Croft said.

Croft was one of just four witnesses called during the Tuesday morning session by the state, and the next three all testified to cellular data specifics. Most of them being excused, about as quickly as they were called to the stand.

