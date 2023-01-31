Volunteers renovating a house for partially paralyzed woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill group is working to renovate a house for Caitlin Jensen.

In June, Jensen’s family claimed she was left partially paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor sent her to the I.CU.

Renovations have been taking place over the past few weeks while Jensen has been undergoing treatment in Atlanta.

Volunteers hope that by making the home more accessible for Jensen, she’ll have an easier time in her recovery.

Work is almost finished at Caitlin Jensen’s new home just days before the Georgia Southern grad leaves the hospital.

Family friend Amy Barton created the group Richmond Hill Cares to help organize volunteers and donations for the job.

“We’ve had donations come in from all over the world. So the world is building this house for Caitlin,” Amy Barton said.

WTOC spoke with Jensen’s brother in July who says following a neck adjustment, his sister became ill and later discovered four of her arteries had peeled apart.

Now, Richmond Hill Cares is working to make the home accessible for Jensen.

“This could’ve happened to anybody. This was a freak accident. The best way to let people know that you care is to roll up your sleeves and do the work,” said Barton.

Barton says an unnamed family bought the house.

Local contractors have donated their time and resources to the renovations which include installing ramps widening doorways and making room for in-home therapy.

“We just expect that in an environment that we’re building for her that’s loving and serene and ready for her, that she’ll continue to heal and prosper,” said Barton.

The group has had since the beginning of the month to complete what they’re calling an extreme home makeover.

Barton, who says she’s known the Jensen’s for more than a decade, says as the work progresses, so too does Caitlin’s recovery.

“A lot of her abilities are coming back, physically. At the same time, she’s frustrated with it taking so long. This is going to be a long process for them,” said Barton.

Much of the renovations have been paid for through donations.

At last, check Jensen’s GoFundMe has surpassed $160,000 dollars.

She’s expected to be home Feb. 9.

