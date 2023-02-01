100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah.
Tim Wright has written a follow-up to his play Broken Wings - he is here with 100 Black Men president Harold Oglesby with a preview of Broken Wings II.
