Board discusses decline in faculty, staff retention rate at Savannah-Chatham public schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Faculty and staff retention rates are dropping in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools.

The board of education met and discussed the decline earlier Wednesday.

A presentation to the board of education showed last school year’s retention rates for teachers were 4% lower than the 2020-2021.

Support staff retention rates are also dropping.

Staff told board members teacher retention rates dropped from 85.7% in the 2020-21 school year to 81.7% in this past school year. Meaning in 2022, 18.3% of teachers did not return to classrooms in the district.

Board members discussed several ways to overcome their retention challenges. District 8 board member Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall said one big problem causing teacher burnout is behavior in class rooms.

“What can you do to engage parents because that’s a major concern, a major factor based on teacher burnout is actually classroom management and discipline. So from an HR perspective how can we engage parents,” said Dr. Howard-Hall.

“Yes, that is something we can work internally with academic affairs to answer that question Dr. Howard-Hall. That is a perfect question. You are exactly right.”

School support staff retention numbers also dropped from 83.5% to 81.9%.

Staff told board members they hope to create a more positive culture and climate for faculty and staff. They hope to do so by expanding employee perk programs, create a culture, and climate focus group and continue wellness activities for employees.

Board members were also briefed on declining student enrollment rates and the conditions of school buildings.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.