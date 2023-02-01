Cell phone records, video from Paul’s phone presented as evidence in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, Sc. (WTOC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh walked into the Colleton County courthouse about a half hour before day eight of the murder trial began.

During opening statements last week, lead state prosecutor Creighton Waters pointed out that cell phones would be a huge piece of evidence used in this case and Wednesday, that was more evident than any other throughout the trial so far.

“Let’s take a look at Alex’s call logs.”

In comparison to the records on his wife’s phone, as displayed Tuesday, the state showed that calls were missing from Alex’s logs, calls that he made the hours after his wife and son were killed.

“At some point between when those calls were placed on the night of June 7th and when you got the phone in September those calls disappeared off that phone. Correct?” asked state prosecutor John Conrad.

“Those calls were not on the phone anymore.”

The state switched gears from records of communication to records of activity, like steps tracked by Alex’s phone. Displaying that it tracked no steps between 8:09 and 9:02 the night of the murders.

Conrad then brought Paul’s phone to the witness, which had been used far more than Alex’s that night.

“In the matter of about 4 1/2 hours, it’s over 900 entries on here.”

One of the key records shows, by the data in Paul Murdaugh’s phone, a 58 second video he took at 8:44, minutes before the state says he was killed.

The state says there were three voices in the video, all by the dog kennels where Paul was shot. The defense cross examined the witness and pushed at the activity of Maggie’s and Alex’s phones.

“If the same person had had both phones on them and one of the phones was recording a significant number of steps, wouldn’t you expect to see the same number of steps or something very similar on the other phone?” asked defense attorney Phil Barber.

“I would expect to see steps on both phones, yes sir.”

Lt. Dove was excused from the witness stand just before lunch break.

This afternoon, Rogan Gibson he took the stand.

“How old were you when you got to know Paul Murduagh?”

“I’ve known him all my life,” said Gibson.

“They were like a second family to you?”

“That is correct,” said Gibson.

“Were you close friends with Paul until the day he was murdered?”

“I was,” said Gibson.

Rogan Gibson moved in next to the Murdaughs when he was around 11 years old, but says he might as well have lived at the Moselle estate. While he didn’t actually live there, his dog Cash did at points.

“I asked Mr. Alex if I could leave him there. I’d be gone a week at a time.”

June 7th, 2021 was one of those times. The state brought forward pictures of phone records from that day between Rogan and Paul, showing they had called and texted throughout the day.

A topic of conversation that night, if Cash, Rogan’s chocolate lab, was doing alright.

“He called and asked if something was wrong with the dog’s tail.”

Rogan says for that call around 8:40pm, Paul was at the kennels with Cash but he also heard the voices of Maggie and Alex in the background. Paul and Rogan tried to FaceTime but service was bad, so the backup plan was for Paul to take a video to send to Rogan.

After the video was played in court, Rogan was asked who’s voices he heard.

“Did you recognize Paul’s voice?” asked Waters.

“Yes sir,” said Gibson.

“Did you recognize Maggie’s voice?”

“Yes sir.”

“Did you recognize Alex’s voice?”

“Yes sir.”

“100%?”

“Yes sir.”

In Alex Murdaugh’s story of that night, he says Paul and Maggie left the main house after they were all together. At that point, he says he took a nap and then went to check on his mother in Almeda.

He doesn’t say he ever went to the kennels, where Rohan identifies his voice in that time frame. The defense of course had their chance to cross examine Rogan.

“Can you think of any circumstance that you can envision, knowing them as you do, where Alex would brutally murder Paul and Maggie?” asked defense attorney Jim Griffin.

“Not that I can think of,” said Gibson.

“Thank you.”

The defense moved on to a different question and didn’t push back on whether that was Alex’s voice in the video.

Court wrapped up today and will resume tomorrow.

