Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate potential name change of VA clinic

By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The VA Clinic in Hinesville could soon have a new name to honor four Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County.

The City of Riceboro was the first city to officially put their support behind the renaming of the VA clinic in Liberty County.

Wednesday, family members of those mentioned in the bill are celebrating the bill’s introduction and remembering the loved ones they’ve lost.

“Billy was raised in Liberty County all his life, our family goes back years and years,” David and Cathy Lyons, relatives of Billy Sapp, said.

Billy Sapp is one of four Liberty County veterans along with John Gibson, Dan James, and Frankie Smiley who could soon be featured in the name of the Hinesville VA Outpatient Clinic.

Family members rejoicing over the news of the bill to make it happen.

“For our family, this would be amazing, because John was such a special man. From the time he was in high school, he was practicing to be a marine,” Dr. Joan Gibson-Evans, sister of John Gibson, said.

Four servicemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

“Billy walked into an ambush, a claymore mine, was immediately mortally wounded, and insisted that the other members of the unit leave him and seek cover to protect themselves,” Lyons said.

Now there’s hope to forever preserve their legacy here locally.

“It would be a blessing for his grandkids, he has four grandkids. It’s a blessing for me, because every time I go by, I’d know, you know, look, my uncle did this, that’s my uncle! I thank God, because I know it’s going to be done,” Shelly Temple, Dan James’ niece, said.

Rep. Buddy Carter met with the group of veterans pushing for the name change back in October and introduced the legislation this week to name it the John Gibson, Dan James, William Sapp, and Frankie Smiley VA Clinic.

“I knew when I left that meeting, that I was on a mission to get this done, and I’m going to do it,” Rep. Buddy Carter said.

This news something these group members say was a sigh of relief.

“It feels wonderful, that these families are going to get this recognition. It’s them that gave the sacrifice. The family members sacrifice,” Brenda Acebes, a member of the committee to rename the Hinesville VA Clinic, said.

The name change would offer a permanent reminder of four lives cut short too soon.

“We would know he did not die in vain. He didn’t just die for the family members, he died for everyone. To see his name there, I feel like his death will not be in vain,” Gibson-Evans said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on...
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
Tyre Nichols
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

LIVE: Testimony continues in Day 9 of Murdaugh murder trial
Naheim Williams, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest.
Chatham Co. Police searching for teen they believe ran away
If you have an idea for an art, history or cultural project to bring to Savannah - here’s some...
Weave a Dream opening applications for funding
Three months later: Fire report reveals $1.5 million in damage to Azure Cove apartment building
THE News at 11
Fire report reveals a million and a half dollars in damage to Azure Cove Apartment building