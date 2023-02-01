Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The VA Clinic in Hinesville could soon have a new name to honor four Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County.

The City of Riceboro was the first city to officially put their support behind the renaming of the VA clinic in Liberty County.

Wednesday, family members of those mentioned in the bill are celebrating the bill’s introduction and remembering the loved ones they’ve lost.

“Billy was raised in Liberty County all his life, our family goes back years and years,” David and Cathy Lyons, relatives of Billy Sapp, said.

Billy Sapp is one of four Liberty County veterans along with John Gibson, Dan James, and Frankie Smiley who could soon be featured in the name of the Hinesville VA Outpatient Clinic.

Family members rejoicing over the news of the bill to make it happen.

“For our family, this would be amazing, because John was such a special man. From the time he was in high school, he was practicing to be a marine,” Dr. Joan Gibson-Evans, sister of John Gibson, said.

Four servicemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

“Billy walked into an ambush, a claymore mine, was immediately mortally wounded, and insisted that the other members of the unit leave him and seek cover to protect themselves,” Lyons said.

Now there’s hope to forever preserve their legacy here locally.

“It would be a blessing for his grandkids, he has four grandkids. It’s a blessing for me, because every time I go by, I’d know, you know, look, my uncle did this, that’s my uncle! I thank God, because I know it’s going to be done,” Shelly Temple, Dan James’ niece, said.

Rep. Buddy Carter met with the group of veterans pushing for the name change back in October and introduced the legislation this week to name it the John Gibson, Dan James, William Sapp, and Frankie Smiley VA Clinic.

“I knew when I left that meeting, that I was on a mission to get this done, and I’m going to do it,” Rep. Buddy Carter said.

This news something these group members say was a sigh of relief.

“It feels wonderful, that these families are going to get this recognition. It’s them that gave the sacrifice. The family members sacrifice,” Brenda Acebes, a member of the committee to rename the Hinesville VA Clinic, said.

The name change would offer a permanent reminder of four lives cut short too soon.

“We would know he did not die in vain. He didn’t just die for the family members, he died for everyone. To see his name there, I feel like his death will not be in vain,” Gibson-Evans said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.