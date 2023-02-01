Foggy commute, warm afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out dry with patchy fog likely, plan giving yourself a few extra minutes to get to work!

Temperatures once again start out near 60 degrees. Patchy fog will likely stick around through the morning commute, lifting midmorning. A few isolated showers will be possible during the morning. Highs then reach the mid 70s, similar to what we experienced on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday morning will feature patchy fog with morning lows in the mid 50s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70 degrees. Our chance of rain increases Thursday night as a cold front nears the region.

Rain is likely overnight into Friday, plan on a wet morning commute. We could even have a bit of thunder Friday afternoon. Highs go from about 70 on Thursday to the upper 50s on Friday. Temperatures fall overnight.

This weekend will be much colder as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Lows return to the mid 30s Saturday morning with highs only in the lower 50s. Inland communities will be near freezing Saturday morning. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a slight chance of rain. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. A slight warming trend then bulds into the middle of the week.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

