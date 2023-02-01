Sky Cams
Gabby Barrett named as headliner of 2023 Vidalia Onion Festival

Gabby Barrett
Gabby Barrett(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2023 Vidalia Onion Festival Committee announces the Saturday Night Concert headliner is Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett.

In addition, the Saturday Night lineup includes Drew Green, Nate Smith, and Josh Courson.

A Friday Night Concert has been added to the schedule with co-headliners Dylan Scott and Mitchell Tenpenny with Clayton Hackle as the opener.

A Sunday Night Christian Concert has also been with co-headliners Austin French and Byron Cage.

Gabby’s #1 debut single “I Hope” reigned atop the billboard Hot Country songs chart for a record-breaking 27 weeks.

Click here for the full schedule of regular events.

