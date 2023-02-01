Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.(AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.(AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday.

The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility. It will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center.

Production is expected to begin in October 2024.

Gov. Kemp saying in a statement, “As we work to ensure our state is the e-mobility capital of the nation, projects like this will continue to choose the number one state for business and benefit communities in just about every zip code of Georgia.”

