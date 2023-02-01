‘I wish him well:’ City manager responds to Port Wentworth police chief’s departure

PORT WENTWORTH , Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth’s police chief is no longer serving the city. Tuesday was Matt Libby’s last day.

Matt Libby served Port Wentworth for more than 30 years, about a third of that was as the police chief.

His parting words in his retirement letter said, “it has been my honor to serve this community for over 31 years. I wish the city and the department well.”

In the city’s release they said, ‘the city has seen a dynamic change...growing the police department and being one of the first to implement body cameras before it was required.”

But the relationship between Libby and city manager Steve Davis was rocky which sounds like it’s a large part of why he retired.

“He was making maneuvers to undermine the leadership,” said Davis.

Davis said they aren’t ready to make it public what Libby did. He disputed rumors that Libby was forced to go.

Davis said he was given a choice between retirement or an internal investigation into “violations.”

“There weren’t just one or two. There were several including violations of financial policy.”

When Davis was asked, “so he was mishandling funds?”

Davis said, “violations of financial policy.”

There is a history between Steve Davis and Matt Libby.

When Davis was brought on as interim city manager in 2019, he fired Libby who was the director of public safety at the time.

Libby was reinstated by council three months later after Davis was suspended from his role as the interim city administrator.

Libby also took on an additional role as chief and interim city manager last year. It only lasted for a couple of days.

“I don’t have a personal vendetta or anything like that on him. I wish him well. You saw our release. I was trying to give him the opportunity to walk away, have a party and be honored.”

But, Davis said he heard a statement Libby made about being forced to go, saying he was disappointed because they made sure Libby’s family was taken care of.

“If he doesn’t think he was treated fair, he could rescind his resignation and retirement notice and his agreement and go the other way. And quite honestly, I think the city was more than fair we gave...they gave him more than we were contractually obligated to just to honor his service.”

In regard to the hiring process for the next chief, he says it’s his hire. The job will be posted, but the community won’t have any input.

“The culture from that person that’s going to lay this down and be part of this community is going to have to be much more engaged than his predecessor,” said Davis.

WTOC stopped by the police department and called Matt Libby to hear his side of what happened. He hung up.

Major Lee Sherrod is the interim police chief. He also stepped in as interim when Libby was fired before.

Davis said they have some candidates in mind and he’s hoping to hire a chief within two to three weeks.

The city plans to have a news conference about additional changes they’re making to the police department. A time and day has not been decided yet.

