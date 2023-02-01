Sky Cams
LIVE: Day 8 of Murdaugh murder trial begins Wednesday morning

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day eight begins Wednesday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

A timeline of events is available below:

