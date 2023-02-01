Local events start Wednesday to celebrate Black History Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is Freedom Day! It also marks the beginning to recognize the history and culture of the Black community.

This month is all about education and if you aren’t sure where to start the Beach Institute is a great place. This school is more than 150-years-old and was built by African Americans in Savannah to educate their children.

They will be continuing that education all month long with their annual doll and quilt show. They will also host dance classes, lectures, movies and lots of artwork.

The Beach Institute was the first school built in Savannah to educate African American children, but this month they hope to educate the entire community about Black history.

“Culture is everything, it’s our food, our language and just about everything we do and this cultural expression is so important…I think we have a long way to go because we are opening up to a new generation, we are opening up our doors to a new generation who may be unfamiliar with the story,” said Beach Institute General Manager Johnathan Winbush.

Organizers hope people come out here to learn and share their knowledge with their friends and family.

The Savannah Black Heritage Festival is back.

For the first time in a few years, all of the events will be back in person. From museums in Savannah, like at the Beach Institute, to other events at SSU and all around the community, there is a lot happening for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

Organizers say over the next month their goal is to educate and entertain. All of their events are free to the public and they hope you bring in the entire family to get involved.

From art exhibits to lectures to dance performances and just about anything else in between, they hope to teach the community about Black history and its importance to Savannah.

“W.W. Law started this festival and we are in our 34th year, he started it and this year would have been his 100th birthday so we are honoring him and I think what we really do that is important is we are able to provide some information about black history, a lot of times we don’t think about how big our contributions are to the community,” said Savannah Black Heritage Festival Executive Director Teresa-Michelle Jackson.

All of it kicks off Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Savannah State University with the wreath laying ceremony and continues with events all month long.

