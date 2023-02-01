Longstanding Calvary Day basketball coach Jackie Hamilton to retire at end of season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After coaching more than 500 games over nearly 20 season span, Calvary Day girls basketball head coach Jackie Hamilton announces his intent to retire after this season

Hamilton’s teams reached the Elite 8 five times and won seven regional championship seasons. In 2007-08, he coached the Lady Cavs to a state championship.

Assistant coach Daniel Jackson will be taking Hamilton’s place. Jackson has been on the coaching staff for eight years and also serves as the Calvary Day assistant athletic director.

This years’ Lady Cavs are currently

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.