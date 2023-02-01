Midway Museum in Liberty County hosting Super Museum Sunday event

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to take a glimpse into Georgia’s past, this weekend is the one for you.

This Super Museum Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to learn about Georgia’s state history, including at Liberty County at the Midway Museum.

Admission is free at seven sites across the county on Sunday.

In addition to the Midway Museum, there’s the Susie King Taylor Exhibit, the ITPA Telephone Museum, Dorchester Academy, and Fort Morris Historic Site, just to name a few. Phil Odom with the Liberty County Historical Society says Sunday is an important learning opportunity for all ages.

“When you come out to Liberty on that day, you can experience what it was like in the colonial period, through the Antebellum to Reconstruction and the civil rights era. You can go through the whole society’s history in this part of Georgia,” Phil Odom said.

For more information and business hours for Super Museum Sunday click here.

