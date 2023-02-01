Sky Cams
New evidence introduced, witnesses testify in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New evidence introduced in the murder trial against Lee Mayhew for the murder of a Statesboro woman.

Prosecutors brought to jurors a string of witnesses and evidence to try and track Lee Mayhew from the Rushing home at the time of the shooting all the way to his capture in Florida in her SUV.

Florida deputies and investigators testified to stopping Bonnie Rushing’s white SUV in Columbia County just off Interstate 10. They testified to arresting Mayhew and finding a gun inside the vehicle.

Local investigators had already testified the gun was stolen from a break-in near the Rushings and matched the bullet that killed Bonnie Rushing. They testified to the shoes he was wearing.

GBI agents testified to the shoe prints found at the Rushing’s barn and in a nearby field where Rushing’s phone was found.

Prosecutors also introduced security camera footage from a neighbor that showed a golf cart stolen from neighbors the night before driven toward the Rushings by someone at least resembling Mayhew.

