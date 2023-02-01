Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Part of Sonny Dixon Interchange closed due to diesel oil spill, significant delays expected

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sonny Dixon Interchange is closed between State Route 21 and Jimmy Deloach Parkway due to a diesel oil spill, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

They say emergency crews and the Georgia Department of Transportation are on scene to help with the cleanup.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning while crews make the roadway safe for travel. Police say the closure will cause significant delays as drivers who normal take Sonny Dixon Interchange will have to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
SLED agent testifies he heard Murdaugh say ‘I’ during interview
Tuesday is the City of Savannah’s self-imposed deadline to wrap up work on Broughton Street.
Broughton St. construction finished ahead of schedule
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Tyre Nichols
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma

Latest News

Cement truck spill in Savannah
All lanes on Stiles Avenue reopened following cement truck spill
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
One person dies in crash on Highway 204 after police pursuit
Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site...
Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction