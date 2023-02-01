Part of Sonny Dixon Interchange closed due to diesel oil spill, significant delays expected

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sonny Dixon Interchange is closed between State Route 21 and Jimmy Deloach Parkway due to a diesel oil spill, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

They say emergency crews and the Georgia Department of Transportation are on scene to help with the cleanup.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning while crews make the roadway safe for travel. Police say the closure will cause significant delays as drivers who normal take Sonny Dixon Interchange will have to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.