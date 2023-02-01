Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma
An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on...
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
SLED agent testifies he heard Murdaugh say ‘I’ during interview
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Latest News

Legislation to rename Hinesville VA clinic
Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
THE News at 6
Sunday marks 65 years since atomic bomb was lost near Tybee Island
THE News at 6
Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic