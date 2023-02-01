Sky Cams
‘Repack the Backpack’ event held for Chatham Co. students

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some kids are getting help preparing for another semester of classes.

Tuesday was Amerigroup’s Repack the Backpack event in Chatham County.

They gave out thousands of free school supplies this afternoon.

“So we’ve been hosting this event for maybe about seven years now. So a lot of times what we do is we partner with our amazing agencies and provide resources to families and school supplies,” said Tiwanna Jones, the community relations representative.

The American Heart Association was also there and provided CPR demonstations.

