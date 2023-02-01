Sky Cams
Residents voice concerns at community meeting held by Bluffton Police

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton’s Police Department hosted a community meeting to discuss the gruesome police attack of Tyre Nichols, a man was beaten to death by Memphis police officers.

Chief Joe Babkiewicz led much of the discussion.

He says while he’s sure national guidelines will be updated soon in the wake of Nichols’ death. He wants the department to start thinking of ways to improve now rather than waiting.

Many residents voiced their concerns throughout the discussion.

“When I talk about change, I can’t change nothing that happened in Memphis. I can’t. I’m horrified. I can’t even look at the video. I can’t do nothing in Washington DC. Nothing about that. Bluffton and HH is where I can make change. I can affect change with people.”

Vice President Harris, the mother of Breonna Taylor and the brother of George Floyd will all be attending Tyre Nichols’ funeral Wednesday.

