Savannah Police looking to identify suspect in financial card transaction fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking to identify a man seen on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards for purchases.

The cards were stolen from a vehicle outside Planet Fitness on Jan. 11.

The cards were used for more than $2,500 in purchases at Best Buy after being stolen. Attempts were also made to use the card at Oglethorpe Mall but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact detectives at (912) 651-6994 ext. 1391 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

