Savannah State University celebrates National Freedom Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State university celebrating national freedom day Wednesday with a wreath-laying ceremony.

University and city leaders gathering at the bust of SSU’s first president, Maj. Richard R. Wright, Sr. for the ceremony.

The theme of this years event is “how to be Free in 2023.”

Maj. Wright’s great granddaughter explained what she hopes students and staff get out walking past the statue and wreath on campus.

Other speakers included Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and a handful of current students.

