Top Teacher : Nicholas Hodgson

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher had 4 different students nominate him for the honor.

It was nice surprise for teacher Nicholas Hodgson at Claxton High School. And his students had plenty of great things to say about him.

“He cares about everybody. He wants each of his students to succeed and do the best that they can,” Student Kaidence Allred said.

“He cares about everybody, just be prepared because he’s fast paced, but in the end he will make sure you understand everything,” Student Reese Waters said.

Hodgson teaches Biology, chemistry and Algebra. And loves it when the lightbulb moment comes on for the students.

“It’s fun to see them start talking about things. Because they are struggling for months and months, and all of a sudden it just clicks, and you can see it on their face, whether they know it or not. and they can teach someone else. If you can teach someone else, you know they got it.”

He says he tries to build a relationship with his students.

“If they don’t trust you, they won’t respect you and will not learn from you, no matter what you do. You can have the best lessons, the best expertise but if they don’t like you they are not learning.”

“Mr. Hodgeson is one the best teachers I have ever had, throughout my high school or middle school experience. He has been an impactful teacher for me. He made me realize I love the subject of science. and made me realize biology is something I may be interested in teaching someday,” Student Allie Floyd said.

“I hope they think I like to push them, being successful, being productive. And that I care, I am here for them. and what ever they need inside school, outside school, whatever they need.”

Nicholas Hodgson this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

