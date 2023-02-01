Sky Cams
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.

Several agencies were then contacted: the Savannah District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah Police Bomb Squad, and U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit from the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C.

According to the news release from the Corps of Engineers, it was determined the device was a military UXO.

The EOD unit secured the transfer of the device from the dredge to the transport vessel. The USCG provided escort to the USACE Coastal Projects Office depot, maintaining a 200-yard safety zone.

Officials are working to determine what the device is and where it came from.

