Winter National Signing Day underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Wednesday in February every year marks Winter National Signing Day.

Every year thousands of student-athletes nation-wide put pen to paper on this day and sign their National Letters of Intent.

There is no shortage of Coastal Empire and Lowcountry athletes that aid to the large number of annual signees especially this year as countless student-athletes made their college choices official on Wednesday.

“It was crazy. I am very overwhelmed. Really exciting. I am glad that everyone came out. A lot of emotions are going through my brain right now.”

“I feel great and blessed. All of the patience and thank the lord everyday for it. It was a long process, but I am really grateful that it happened.”

“It has been a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to play football no matter what school it was. Today just made it happen.”

“A lot of hard work, you know. There were a lot of days where I didn’t think I was going to go to college on a scholarship. To get this opportunity feels great.”

“It feels amazing. It feels amazing. All of the late nights and early mornings paid off. I am very blessed that god gave me this opportunity.”

And a couple of athletes have advice for the younger generation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.