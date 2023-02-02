Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Co. Police searching for teen they believe ran away

Naheim Williams, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest.
Naheim Williams, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest.(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a teen they believe ran away.

Naheim Williams, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest.

Williams is 5′11″, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair styled in twisties, with an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on...
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
Tyre Nichols
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

If you have an idea for an art, history or cultural project to bring to Savannah - here’s some...
Weave a Dream opening applications for funding
Three months later: Fire report reveals $1.5 million in damage to Azure Cove apartment building
THE News at 11
Fire report reveals a million and a half dollars in damage to Azure Cove Apartment building
Lee Mayhew testifies in murder trial
Lee Mayhew testifies in murder trial