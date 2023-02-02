Chatham Co. Police searching for teen they believe ran away

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a teen they believe ran away.

Naheim Williams, 17, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Oak Forest.

Williams is 5′11″, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair styled in twisties, with an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.