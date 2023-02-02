Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due.

Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix issues they’ve heard from residents.

“Common complaints, smelly water, smelly water, smelly water, low water pressure. Back in 2011, the same engineer we had today informed the former mayor and council that if we don’t take care of this matter now, it will harm us,” said Mayor Larry Baker.

Mayor Baker says these upgrades were recommended nearly 12 years ago, before he took office in 2020.

“In 2020, I came in and we began to move forward with that process, but we all know that the world was hit with COVID-19. The process kind of slowed down, and we had limitations on supply and demand.”

But now, the city received more than $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding – a majority of which is being used for this project.

“We’re hoping the smelly water will be corrected. There’s some discoloration in the water, and that the water pressure will be resolved.”

Construction started about two weeks ago to loop the water lines and install an aerator. The city contracted with Southern Civil, LLC of Townsend to complete the work.

While there’s not an exact timeline to finish up the whole project yet, Mayor Baker says he hopes residents will start seeing some of the benefits of the project by mid-year.

