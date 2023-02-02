Foggy morning, rain moves in tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Thursday morning will feature patchy fog with morning lows in the mid 50s.

This fog could once again slow down our early morning commute. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70 degrees. Our chance of rain increases Thursday afternoon through the evening as a cold front nears the region.

Rain is likely overnight into Friday, plan on a wet morning commute with temperatures in the upper 40s. We could even have a bit of thunder Friday afternoon. Highs go from about 70 on Thursday to the upper 50s on Friday. Temperatures fall overnight

This weekend will be much colder as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Lows return to the mid 30s Saturday morning with highs only in the lower 50s. Inland communities will be near freezing Saturday morning.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a slight chance of rain. Highs return to the mid 60s. Sunshine returns on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. A warming trend then bulds into the middle of the week. Temperatures return to the 70s on Tuesday with mid 70s back by Wednesday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

