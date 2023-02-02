Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County.

These cases started popping-up about 6 years before Maggie and Paul were killed. That’s when a 19-year-old was found dead on the side of Sandy Run Road.

Stephen Smith was killed in what was described as a hit-and-run on July 8, 2015. According to the report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Murdaugh name was mentioned multiple times while they were investigating his death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they reopened that investigation on June 22, 2021, due to evidence they found during the Murdaugh murder investigation.

Less than three years later, a tragedy happened at the Murdaugh family home in Hampton County. Longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield died in what was described as a trip and fall accident.

SLED reopened the criminal investigation into her death in September 2021 after a request from the Hampton County coroner. They say they also reopened it due to information found while investigating Alex Murdaugh.

SLED got permission to exhume her body last June. We’re still waiting for that to happen.

A year after that, Paul Murdaugh was charged in Mallory Beach’s death. Authorities say Paul drunkenly crashed his father’s boat into a bridge near Parris Island, killing Beach.

Those charges dropped after his death. Beach’s family is still navigating a wrongful death lawsuit.

The latest case in September 2021. Alex Murdaugh called 911 after being shot on the side of the road in Varnville, S.C. Officials say it was a “superficial wound.”

Murdaugh’s lawyer says he was airlifted to a Savannah hospital.

Ten days later, Murdaugh and another man, Curtis Smith, were charged with what law enforcement called a suicide-for-hire plot.

The day after that, Murdaugh turned himself in on insurance fraud charges saying he did it so his son could get the pay-out from his life insurance policy.

