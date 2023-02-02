Liberty Co. Boys and Girls Club holds orientation before after school programs begin

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Boys and Girls Club started a new chapter Thursday, welcoming in the students and families they’ll serve for orientation, with after school programs starting on Monday.

Next week will be the first time the Boys and Girls Club after school program is available to students in Liberty County. Thursday, parents had the opportunity to meet the staff and see the facility.

The club is leasing the building on Deen Street from the school board, while working toward fundraising for their forever home. Organizers say they plan to serve around 150 students from fourth to tenth grade levels.

“We hope to enhance their educational abilities throughout to provide them education opportunities, to go off to college, trade school, or go into the workforce. We look at it as our job to prepare these young minds to be viable, productive citizens in the future,” said Charles Branson, the executive director of the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.

The program will offer various activities for students, including a robotics lab.

