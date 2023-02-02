LIST: Chatham Co. museums participating in Super Museum Sunday
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday, Feb. 5 is Super Museum Sunday.
Below is a list of museums in Chatham County that you can visit for free:
- American Prohibition Museum - 209 W. Julian Street, Savannah
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with tours every 15 minutes for groups up to 20 guests
- Andrew Low House Museum - 329 Abercorn St., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Bonaventure Historical Society - 330 Bonaventure Rd., Savannah
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a guided tour at 2 p.m.
- City of Savannah Municipal Archives *virtual experience only*
- Visit the City of Savannah Municipal Archives website to see the Archive’s virtual offerings.
- Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens - 2 Canebrake Rd., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Congregation Mickve Israel - 20 East Gordon Street, Savannah
- 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Davenport House Museum - 324 East State St., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- First Bryan Baptist Church - 575 W. Bryan St., Savannah
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Fort Pulaski National Monument - US Highway 80 E, Savannah
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Georgia Historical Society - 501 Whitaker St., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Girl Scout First Headquarters Museum and Program Center - 330 Drayton St., Savannah (Behind the Andrew Low House)
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Gray’s Reef Ocean Discovery Center - 340 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Suite A, Savannah
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Green-Meldrim House - 14 W. Macon St., Savannah
- 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace - 10 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Lutheran Church of the Ascension - 120 Bull Street, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Lutheran Church of the Redeemer - 51 Wilmington Island Road, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Massie Heritage Center - 207 E. Gordon St., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force - 175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Oatland Island Wildlife Center - 711 Sandtown Road, Savannah
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Ossabaw Island - 25 Diamond Causeway, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. departure time from Diamond Causeway boat ramp.
- Tickets must be bought in advance. Call the Ossabaw Island Foundation at 912-344-3900 for additional information. Tickets may be purchased by following this link.
- Savannah African Art Museum - 201 E. 37th Street, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Savannah Botanical Gardens - 1388 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.| Grounds Only
- SCAD Museum of Art - 601 Turner Blvd., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Museum & Nature Center - 681 Fort Argyle Rd. (Rte. 204) 2.3 miles past I-95
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum - 41 MLK Jr. Blvd., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center - 207 W. York Street, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Telfair Museums’ Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters - 124 Abercorn Street, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Telfair Museums’ Telfair Academy - 121 Barnard Street, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Tybee Island Light Station and Museum - 30 Meddin Drive, Tybee Island
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium - 30 Ocean Science Circle, Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Webb Military Museum - 411 E. York St., Savannah
- 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Wormsloe State Historic Site - 7601 Skidaway Rd., Savannah
- 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.