LIVE: Testimony continues in Day 9 of Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day nine begins Thursday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Watch more videos at the Murdaugh Murder Trial playlist on the WTOC YouTube page.

A timeline of events is available below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

