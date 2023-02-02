Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020.
Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking.
Mayhew killed Bonnie Lanier Rushing before stealing her SUV. He was captured in Florida driving her vehicle.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
