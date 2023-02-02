Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on...
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside
Tyre Nichols
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Police: Kidnapper wanted for torturing woman, killing 2 strangers found under house
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their...
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band launch 1st tour in 6 years
Bobi will turn 31 years old in May 2023.
30-year-old dog named Bobi is the world’s oldest dog ever, Guinness World Records says