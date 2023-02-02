Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns.

According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Whitaker Street between Broughton and York Streets

State Street between Bull and Whitaker Streets

The closure will impact vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Savannah Police says businesses on State Street across from the courthouse have also been asked to close.

