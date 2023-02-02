Sky Cams
Suspect arrested after fisherman killed in Darien

Justin Barnard
Justin Barnard(McIntosh County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect accused of killing a fisherman in Darien has been arrested.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Justin Barnard was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

He is now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Deputies say 51-year-old Neil Trutt was assaulted at the Thompson Fish Docks on Franklin Street on July 2. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said he was a local fisherman and longtime Darien resident.

Deputies continue to investigate what led up to the deadly assault.

