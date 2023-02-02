Three months later: Fire report reveals $1.5 million in damage to Azure Cove apartment building

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning more about the damage done after a big fire in Garden City displaced several families.

It happened at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80 almost three months ago.

The flames are hard to forget. The night of November 9th changed the lives of Juan Turcios’ family and several others.

WTOC stopped by three months later to check in with Juan.

Our partners at Telemundo helped us translate this interview so there will be some paraphrasing.

“It is very sad just seeing your home get burned,” said Juan Miguel Turcios. “It’s not easy.”

Juan’s family made it out safely. There are five of them.

“On behalf of my family and neighbors, we were five families of different origins...Puerto Rico, Honduras and African American families.”

He’s sitting in their new apartment in Azure Cove just buildings down from where they lost everything.

The fire report estimates a million and a half dollars in damage. It said it started in the laundry room, but as far as how it started, it’s still undetermined.

While there were no fatalities, it mentioned second degree burns and bruises to some of the firefighters.

The report confirms it took them six hours to put out the fire mentioning in many spots there was no visibility.

Many organizations helped families like Juan’s. He said he can’t say the same for the property owners .

“Management never cares. They left us abandoned.”

They have video of what they walked into after the fire. Their belongings were ransacked and stolen by thieves.

He said coming back to Azure Cove was the only option they had. They’re living off savings and credit.

“I was desperate because we only had a week to stay in the hotel and we didn’t know where to go...complex had a unit available.”

As far as what it looks like now, a tarp is on the roof but demolition hasn’t started. There’s still a gate around the building.

WTOC hasn’t been able to reach the property owners for any updates.

More than 40 people were displaced, including nearly a dozen children. Garden City Fire said there should be an investigative report released soon that should have more details from that night.

