Vidalia city hall moving to a new location

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s city hall is moving to a new location in a few weeks. Not only are they moving into a bigger space, but they believe it’s safer too.

The Vidalia Municipal Annex building, which is where the police department is also located, is where people will come to pay bills and get access to city services starting in March.

City Manager Nick Overstreet says a new space is long overdue. The last time the current city hall was renovated was in 1996.

The new space is 8,500 square feet with a significant amount of office and storage space, a conference room and more. City council chambers is located right next door.

Overstreet says this location is significantly safer for city staff, which is their main priority. He says employees will sit behind bulletproof glass and people will have to be buzzed in to get back into any of the rooms.

Overstreet says this roughly $960,000 project is being funded by SPLOST dollars and that this space will be used for decades to come.

”We’ve even got a room in the back of this facility that will allow us to build additional office space if needed, so we have planned for quite a few years to be able to use this facility for a long time to come,” said Overstreet.

Once they’re all moved in here, the current city hall will be renovated and will be the new space for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Downtown Vidalia Association, Onion Museum and the Onion Growers Association.

